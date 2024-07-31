KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,621 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $5,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,416,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,191,000 after acquiring an additional 289,258 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 8.8% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,690,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,633 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in KeyCorp by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,284,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,116,000 after purchasing an additional 902,032 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $128,203,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:KEY opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.60.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 103.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KeyCorp

About KeyCorp

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.