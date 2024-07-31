Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 88.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 339,064 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 458.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 28,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.58. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $26.78 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.14%.

KRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRC

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $112,054.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,866.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $112,054.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,866.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $400,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,435.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.