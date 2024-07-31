Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KA) Short Interest Update

Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,900 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the June 30th total of 161,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 749,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Kineta Price Performance

NASDAQ:KA opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. Kineta has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05.

Kineta (NASDAQ:KA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Kineta will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

About Kineta

Kineta, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a focus on developing immunotherapies that transform patients' lives. It focuses on developing potentially differentiated immunotherapies that address the challenges with current cancer therapy. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline includes KVA12123, a VISTA blocking immunotherapy in development as a twice weekly monoclonal antibody (mAb) infusion drug.

