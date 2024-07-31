Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Sets New 1-Year High at $282.90

Shares of Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 282.90 ($3.64) and last traded at GBX 282.90 ($3.64), with a volume of 4093756 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 280.40 ($3.61).

Several research firms have weighed in on KGF. HSBC raised Kingfisher to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.92) price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kingfisher to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 245 ($3.15) to GBX 310 ($3.99) in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.22) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

The firm has a market cap of £5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1,528.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 261.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 245.20.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels.

