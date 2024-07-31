Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Short Interest Down 13.6% in July

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the June 30th total of 4,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 456,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, insider John F. Paolini sold 22,000 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $579,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,174.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 24,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $601,107.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,253 shares in the company, valued at $477,281.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Paolini sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $579,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,174.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,372 shares of company stock worth $4,671,729 over the last ninety days. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 164,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 103,120 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,450,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $7,999,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 722,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after buying an additional 188,174 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNSA stock opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $27.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.75 and a beta of 0.38.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

