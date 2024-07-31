Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) PT Raised to $485.00 at Truist Financial

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $440.00 to $485.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.08% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $443.38.

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $461.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12-month low of $325.01 and a 12-month high of $548.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $389.04 and its 200 day moving average is $427.39.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $384.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $410.20 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 26.08%. Kinsale Capital Group's quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C. Kronenberg Anne sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $196,358,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $78,562,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 326,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,362,000 after purchasing an additional 198,129 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 33,266.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 178,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,896,000 after purchasing an additional 178,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maren Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,478,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

