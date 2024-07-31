Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Short Interest Up 8.4% in July

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 863,200 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the June 30th total of 796,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Kirkland’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KIRK opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. Kirkland’s has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.75 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 870.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirkland’s

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIRK. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KIRK. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KIRK

About Kirkland’s

(Get Free Report)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.