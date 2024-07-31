Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Gap Up to $25.76

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.76, but opened at $28.67. Koninklijke Philips shares last traded at $28.95, with a volume of 372,255 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.9154 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is -95.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 450,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $953,000. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 226,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 18,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

