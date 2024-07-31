KORU Medical Systems (KRMD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. KORU Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $8.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect KORU Medical Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KORU Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of KRMD stock opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. KORU Medical Systems has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $3.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

KORU Medical Systems Company Profile

KORU Medical Systems, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.

