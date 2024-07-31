Kwang Hooi Tan Sells 8,028 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $255,129.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,373.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kwang Hooi Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Kwang Hooi Tan sold 13,451 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $421,016.30.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Kwang Hooi Tan sold 12,626 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $410,723.78.

On Thursday, May 9th, Kwang Hooi Tan sold 14,599 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $418,261.35.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,027 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $235,110.83.

Flex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.78. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.84 and a twelve month high of $34.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Flex had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Craig Hallum raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Flex from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Flex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Flex by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Flex by 276.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flex

(Get Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

