Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.39% from the stock’s current price.

Lakeland Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock opened at $68.70 on Monday. Lakeland Financial has a 1 year low of $44.47 and a 1 year high of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.67.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $68.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.70 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 23.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kyra E. Clark sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $31,015.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,596 shares in the company, valued at $471,179.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LKFN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 10.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,327,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 342.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

