Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 41.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,465 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INDA. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,041.7% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of INDA stock opened at $56.85 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.67.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.