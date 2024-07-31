Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 40,751 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 1,569.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,751 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 54,918 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,076,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,980,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 76,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 14,734 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. 96.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSGE stock opened at $39.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.49 and a 200-day moving average of $36.71. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $41.58.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.63 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.05% and a net margin of 5.74%. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

