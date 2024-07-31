Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 86.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,409 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $163.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $119.88 and a 52-week high of $184.79.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Argus cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.07.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

