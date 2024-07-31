Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 2,337.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Seaboard by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Seaboard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,759,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Seaboard by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,608,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Seaboard in the 1st quarter valued at $20,714,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in Seaboard by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,351,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seaboard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Seaboard Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SEB opened at $3,190.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.35. Seaboard Co. has a 52-week low of $2,955.33 and a 52-week high of $3,862.00.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $22.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 5.41%.

About Seaboard

(Free Report)

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.