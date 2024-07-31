Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Free Report) by 103.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 523,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266,717 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 508.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 514,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 429,851 shares in the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $7,794,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 369.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 779,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 613,229 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Outset Medical by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,769,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,892,000 after buying an additional 21,756 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on OM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Outset Medical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. CL King upgraded Outset Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.42.

Outset Medical Stock Performance

OM opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Outset Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $20.75.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.13). Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 120.67% and a negative net margin of 134.93%. The company had revenue of $28.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.55 million. Analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director D Keith Grossman sold 38,117 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $144,082.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,702.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Outset Medical news, CTO Jean-Olivier Racine sold 8,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $27,160.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 265,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director D Keith Grossman sold 38,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $144,082.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,702.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,370 shares of company stock valued at $220,830 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Outset Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables.

Featured Stories

