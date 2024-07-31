Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 96.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Bruker by 15.2% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 466,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,857,000 after acquiring an additional 61,429 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Bruker by 31.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bruker during the first quarter worth $479,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Bruker by 2.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 73,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Bruker by 139.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bruker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

Bruker Stock Performance

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $67.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.04. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $53.79 and a twelve month high of $94.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $721.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.88 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.27%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading

