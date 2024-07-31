Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 3,567.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,143 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,212 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in HP by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in HP by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HP by 377.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Price Performance

NYSE HPQ opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.09. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on HP

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.