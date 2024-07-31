Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,860 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Accolade worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, GGV Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. GGV Capital LLC now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 12,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

ACCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Accolade from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Accolade from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Accolade from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Accolade from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Accolade from $11.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.65.

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. Accolade, Inc. has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.13. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accolade news, CAO Colin Mchugh sold 5,543 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $36,694.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,171.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 17,529 shares of company stock valued at $102,466 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

