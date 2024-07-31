Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 118.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 30,368 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 1,956,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,641,076.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,557,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,554,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,355,039. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on KKR. Barclays upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of KKR stock opened at $119.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.40. The company has a market cap of $106.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.72 and a fifty-two week high of $121.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. Equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

