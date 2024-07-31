Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 207,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,630 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weibo were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WB. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Weibo by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Weibo by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 134,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Weibo by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 23,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Weibo by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Weibo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WB opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.21. Weibo Co. has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $16.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average of $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $395.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.50 million. Weibo had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 10.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Weibo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.65.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

