Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 77.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160,958 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,300,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,518,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,790 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,353,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,535,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,922 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,142,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $951,150,000 after purchasing an additional 244,927 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 15,726,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,347,000 after purchasing an additional 836,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,155,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,910 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.44 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.03 and its 200-day moving average is $42.45. The company has a market capitalization of $78.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

