Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $833,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 186.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,640 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 285,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 116,887 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 359.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,436,000.

NASDAQ MCHI opened at $40.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.24. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $35.58 and a 1 year high of $49.94.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1905 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

