Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $961,000 Position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WABC opened at $54.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.57 and its 200-day moving average is $48.39. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $41.89 and a 52-week high of $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Westamerica Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.12% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $79.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on WABC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Get Our Latest Report on WABC

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.