Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 297.9% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,180.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,428.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,012.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,874 shares of company stock valued at $14,148,517 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:SLB opened at $47.61 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average of $48.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.55.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.