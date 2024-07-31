Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,507 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1,188.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 627.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $137,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

ACLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.33.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $117.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.32. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $93.77 and a one year high of $201.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $252.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.55 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

