Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,397 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 252.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $130.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.55. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $96.86 and a 1-year high of $130.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CINF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.57.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

