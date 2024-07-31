Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,098 Shares of The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 192,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The European Equity Fund were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The European Equity Fund by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of The European Equity Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 305,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The European Equity Fund by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 326,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 18,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of The European Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Get The European Equity Fund alerts:

The European Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EEA stock opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $8.86. The European Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $9.40.

The European Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

The European Equity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0376 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

(Free Report)

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The European Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The European Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.