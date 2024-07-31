Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 76.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,377 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,735 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,050.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,681,465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,400 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $61,315,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,917,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,233,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,264,000 after acquiring an additional 860,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on AEO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AEO stock opened at $22.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average is $22.34. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $53,936.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

