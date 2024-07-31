Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,023 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,697 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $98.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 0.95. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $56.37 and a twelve month high of $100.90.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $490.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Separately, William Blair began coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

