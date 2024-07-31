Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 1,105 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $125.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.84. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.95 and a 52-week high of $128.52.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 652,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at $107,065,062.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,472.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.92.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

