Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 1,330 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $42.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.73. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $29.93.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.