Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 335,534 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 92.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335,534 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other news, Director Lisa Crutchfield bought 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.46 per share, with a total value of $29,969.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,359.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST stock opened at $68.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.19. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $107.24.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. On average, analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on VST. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vistra

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.