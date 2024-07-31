Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 37,829 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 62.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,829 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of ON by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,708,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,076,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON during the first quarter worth $10,614,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of ON during the first quarter worth $502,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of ON by 1,011.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 104,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 94,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON during the first quarter worth $8,094,000. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONON stock opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. On Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $44.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.21, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.73.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. ON had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $581.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.52 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ONON shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ON from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ON in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ON from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of ON in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ON from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.06.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

