Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 4,020 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 59.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,727 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $628.91.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $585.02 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $389.90 and a 12 month high of $626.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $555.34 and its 200-day moving average is $566.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

