Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 53,796 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,796 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,868,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,021,000 after acquiring an additional 497,856 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 616,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,723,000 after purchasing an additional 248,340 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter worth $12,048,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Neogen by 277.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 33,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Neogen by 73.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 115,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 49,041 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Neogen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEOG. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Neogen from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neogen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Neogen Stock Up 1.6 %

Neogen stock opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,759.76 and a beta of 1.20. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.25.

Neogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.