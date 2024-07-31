Lee Enterprises (LEE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Lee Enterprises to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $146.55 million for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 67.53%. On average, analysts expect Lee Enterprises to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:LEE opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average is $11.51. Lee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.53.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers digital subscription platforms; daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

