Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.80

Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.80 and last traded at $27.80, with a volume of 472 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Friday, May 10th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $43.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGH. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Legacy Housing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.