LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LZ. JMP Securities cut LegalZoom.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut shares of LegalZoom.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America cut shares of LegalZoom.com from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of LegalZoom.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.81.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

LZ stock opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. LegalZoom.com has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $15.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.82, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $174.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.87 million. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 19.47%. As a group, analysts predict that LegalZoom.com will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,777,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,206 shares in the last quarter. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. lifted its position in LegalZoom.com by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. now owns 16,396,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,278,000 after buying an additional 2,094,240 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,818,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,282,000 after buying an additional 1,843,427 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 3,195.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 943,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after acquiring an additional 915,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,974,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,309,000 after acquiring an additional 775,775 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LegalZoom.com

(Get Free Report)

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.