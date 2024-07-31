Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Stock Holdings Lifted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMND. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 10,376 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Lemonade by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 103,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lemonade by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby acquired 15,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $33,294.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,840.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby acquired 15,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMND opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.25. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $24.55.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.13 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 48.14% and a negative return on equity of 30.30%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

