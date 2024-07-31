Lendway, Inc. (NASDAQ:LDWY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lendway, Inc. (NASDAQ:LDWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the June 30th total of 13,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Lendway Stock Down 0.6 %

LDWY opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. Lendway has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 million, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20.

Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.03 million during the quarter.

Lendway Company Profile

Lendway, Inc operates as a specialty agricultural and finance company focusing on making and managing its agricultural investments in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates FarmlandCredit.com, a non-bank lending business that seeks to purchase existing loans and/or originate and fund new loans domestically.

