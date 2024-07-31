Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CAO Chris Kosel Sells 1,744 Shares

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) CAO Chris Kosel sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.79, for a total value of $1,000,689.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at $944,458.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lennox International Stock Performance

NYSE LII opened at $574.28 on Wednesday. Lennox International Inc. has a twelve month low of $334.53 and a twelve month high of $583.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $533.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $488.94.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.28. Lennox International had a return on equity of 198.36% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 38.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 68 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 1,640.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on LII shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $550.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $517.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $543.62.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

