Leslie’s (LESL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Leslie’s has set its FY24 guidance at $0.25-$0.33 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 0.250-0.330 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $188.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.69 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 1.06%. On average, analysts expect Leslie’s to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Leslie’s Stock Performance
Shares of LESL opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $541.29 million, a PE ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.16. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.21.
About Leslie’s
Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.
