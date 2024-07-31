Leslie’s (LESL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Leslie’s has set its FY24 guidance at $0.25-$0.33 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 0.250-0.330 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $188.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.69 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 1.06%. On average, analysts expect Leslie’s to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Leslie’s Stock Performance

Shares of LESL opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $541.29 million, a PE ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.16. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on LESL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Leslie’s from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Leslie’s from $6.40 to $5.15 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Leslie’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.18.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

