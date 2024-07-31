Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 2nd

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the blue-jean maker on Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Levi Strauss & Co. has raised its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years. Levi Strauss & Co. has a dividend payout ratio of 36.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $24.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. OTR Global assumed coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.38.

Insider Transactions at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 16,666 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $398,984.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 166,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,990,223.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Harmit J. Singh sold 346,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $7,696,986.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 525,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,667,734.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $398,984.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 166,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,990,223.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 626,548 shares of company stock valued at $14,114,736 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

