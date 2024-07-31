Lifesci Capital Upgrades Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) to Strong-Buy

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Lifesci Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RPTX. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repare Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Repare Therapeutics Stock Down 4.8 %

Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $3.80 on Monday. Repare Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62. The stock has a market cap of $161.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.40. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.81% and a negative net margin of 46.69%. The company had revenue of $52.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.82 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Repare Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $289,000. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 10,333,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,435,000 after buying an additional 2,041,612 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 133,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 46,648 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

