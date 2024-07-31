Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

Lifetime Brands has a payout ratio of 16.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lifetime Brands to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

LCUT opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.38. Lifetime Brands has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $11.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $142.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.74 million. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCUT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Lifetime Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Lifetime Brands from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

