Light Science Technologies (LON:LST) Trading Up 15.4%

Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:LST – Get Free Report) shares were up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04). Approximately 1,117,863 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 912,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.60 ($0.03).

Light Science Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.40 million, a P/E ratio of -260.00 and a beta of -1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Get Light Science Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Graham Cooley purchased 2,420,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £72,600 ($93,388.22). Insiders own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

About Light Science Technologies

Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc develops and manufactures electronic boards. It operates in two segments: Contract Electronics Manufacture and Controlled Environment Agriculture. The company offers lighting and technology products for the controlled environment agriculture sector. It also provides PCBs that are used in various sectors, including audio, automotive, electronics, gas detection, lighting, and pest control.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Light Science Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light Science Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.