Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Free Report) by 49.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,066 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Limoneira were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMNR. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limoneira in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 48.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 9.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 60.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Trading Up 1.2 %

Limoneira stock opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $13.88 and a 52 week high of $23.19.

Limoneira Announces Dividend

Limoneira ( NASDAQ:LMNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.20. Limoneira had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $44.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.62 million. On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Limoneira’s payout ratio is -230.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on LMNR shares. StockNews.com cut Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Limoneira from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Limoneira Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

