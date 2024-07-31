Lindsey S. Caplan Sells 2,000 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stock

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $219,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,501.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $112.00 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $112.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.42 and a 200 day moving average of $90.44.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CBRE Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,164,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,505,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,097 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth approximately $162,576,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $104,277,000. Finally, Harris Associates L P raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 16,005,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,919,000 after purchasing an additional 683,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.86.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

