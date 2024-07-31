Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.32

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.32 and last traded at $22.24, with a volume of 2507 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on LQDT shares. StockNews.com raised Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $669.65 million, a P/E ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.51.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $91.45 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 6.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Liquidity Services

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQDT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 14.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 15,592 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 81.7% during the second quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 82,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 37,010 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 19.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 8.9% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 777,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after acquiring an additional 63,571 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.